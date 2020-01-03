Fitts lifts Saint Mary’s over San Francisco 69-58

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Malik Fitts scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Saint Mary’s topped San Francisco 69-58…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Malik Fitts scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Saint Mary’s topped San Francisco 69-58 on Thursday night in the West Coast Conference opener.

Jordan Ford added 16 points for Saint Mary’s (14-2), which won its fifth consecutive game, and Tommy Kuhse added 15 points.

Charles Minlend had 15 points for the Dons (11-5), Jamaree Bouyea added 13 and Khalil Shabazz 11.

Fitts had seven points in a 12-0 run that put the Gaels on top 23-18 at the 8:46 mark of the first half. A late 11-3 run, which included a Fitts dunk and a jumper, pushed the lead into 10 points before a USF trey made it 36-28 at the half.

Ford scored 13 points in the second half, getting four points in a 6-0 run to get the lead into double figures, and then had five quick points after the Dons closed within six with just under six minutes to go. The Gaels made 12 of 12 free throws in the second half, eight in the final 2:05.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.