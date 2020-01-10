FDU, LIU Brooklyn meet in conference play

Fairleigh Dickinson (3-11, 1-2) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (6-9, 1-1) Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairleigh Dickinson (3-11, 1-2) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (6-9, 1-1)

Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Island-Brooklyn plays host to Fairleigh Dickinson in a NEC matchup. Fairleigh Dickinson fell 77-75 to Sacred Heart in its last outing. Long Island-Brooklyn is coming off a 90-78 win over Central Connecticut in its most recent game.

STELLAR SENIORS: Long Island-Brooklyn has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Raiquan Clark, Ty Flowers, Jashaun Agosto, Jermaine Jackson Jr. and Julian Batts have collectively accounted for 75 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Sharks points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BISHOP: Kaleb Bishop has connected on 32.6 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 79.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Sharks are 0-8 when they score 74 points or fewer and 6-1 when they exceed 74 points. The Knights are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 75 points and 3-0 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Sharks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Knights. Long Island-Brooklyn has an assist on 71 of 101 field goals (70.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Fairleigh Dickinson has assists on 29 of 81 field goals (35.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Long Island-Brooklyn offense has scored 79.7 points per game this season, ranking the Sharks 23rd nationally. The Fairleigh Dickinson defense has allowed 74.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 264th).

