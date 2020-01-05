FAMU, NC A&T seek first conference win

Florida A&M (2-10, 0-1) vs. NC A&T (4-11, 0-0) Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida A&M (2-10, 0-1) vs. NC A&T (4-11, 0-0)

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M goes up against NC A&T as both teams look for its first MEAC win of the season. Florida A&M fell 61-45 at NC Central on Saturday. NC A&T is coming off a 123-61 home win over Mid-Atlantic Christian on Friday.

SUPER SENIORS: Florida A&M has benefited heavily from its seniors. MJ Randolph, Rod Melton Jr., DJ Jones and Evins Desir have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 70 percent of all Rattlers points over the team’s last five games.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Ronald Jackson has connected on 36.8 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also converted 79.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Rattlers are 0-8 when they score 60 points or fewer and 2-2 when they exceed 60 points. The Aggies are 0-9 when allowing 72 or more points and 4-2 when holding opponents below 72.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Aggies have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Rattlers. NC A&T has an assist on 56 of 98 field goals (57.1 percent) over its past three games while Florida A&M has assists on 29 of 75 field goals (38.7 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: NC A&T has averaged 75.2 points per game over its last five games. The Aggies have given up 77.8 points per game over that span.

