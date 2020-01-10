Ertel, La.-Monroe visit Ga. State

Louisiana-Monroe (6-9, 2-4) vs. Georgia State (11-6, 4-2) GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two junior…

Louisiana-Monroe (6-9, 2-4) vs. Georgia State (11-6, 4-2)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Michael Ertel and Louisiana-Monroe will battle Kane Williams and Georgia State. Ertel has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.4 over his last five games. K. Williams is averaging 10.8 points and 6.6 assists over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: The Warhawks have been led by Ertel and JD Williams. Ertel is averaging 16.6 points while J. Williams is putting up 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Panthers have been led by juniors K. Williams and Justin Roberts, who have combined to score 26 points per outing.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Panthers have given up only 70.3 points per game to Sun Belt opponents so far, an improvement from the 76.3 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Ertel has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Louisiana-Monroe field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Louisiana-Monroe is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 6-2 when scoring at least 61.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Georgia State is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Panthers are 4-6 when opponents score more than 69 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia State offense is ranked 22nd overall by scoring 80 points per game this season. Louisiana-Monroe has only averaged 63.8 points per game, which ranks 276th.

