ECU, Temple meet in conference play

East Carolina (9-12, 3-5) vs. Temple (10-10, 2-6) Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes meet…

East Carolina (9-12, 3-5) vs. Temple (10-10, 2-6)

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes meet as East Carolina squares off against Temple. Each team is coming off of a loss this past Wednesday. Temple lost 78-63 in Storrs to UConn, while East Carolina fell 69-59 at home to Houston.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Temple has been fueled by senior leadership while East Carolina has depended on freshmen this year. Seniors Quinton Rose, Nate Pierre-Louis and Alani Moore II have collectively accounted for 52 percent of Temple’s scoring this season and 60 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other bench, freshmen Jayden Gardner, Tristen Newton and Brandon Suggs have scored 57 percent of the team’s points this year and 84 percent of all Pirates points over their last five.QUALITY QUINTON: Rose has connected on 28 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 79.6 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Pirates are 0-7 when they allow at least 75 points and 9-5 when they hold opponents to anything below 75. The Owls are 0-7 when allowing 68 or more points and 10-3 on the season, otherwise.

BEHIND THE ARC: East Carolina’s Suggs has attempted 41 3-pointers and connected on 31.7 percent of them, and is 4 for 13 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: East Carolina has scored 62 points while allowing 72.4 points over its last five games. Temple has averaged 64.2 points and given up 70.8 over its last five.

