Duquesne, Rhode Island put streaks on line

Duquesne (15-2, 5-0) vs. Rhode Island (12-5, 4-1) Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Duquesne (15-2, 5-0) vs. Rhode Island (12-5, 4-1)

Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne looks for its sixth straight conference win against Rhode Island. Duquesne’s last A10 loss came against the Saint Joseph’s Hawks 92-86 on March 14, 2019. Rhode Island has won all four games against A10 opponents this season.

STEPPING UP: Rhode Island’s Fatts Russell has averaged 19.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.2 steals while Cyril Langevine has put up 10.1 points and 10.8 rebounds. For the Dukes, Marcus Weathers has averaged 13.9 points and 8.2 rebounds while Michael Hughes has put up 10.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.2 blocks.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Rams have given up just 61.4 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 72.1 per game they gave up in non-conference play.NIFTY FATTS: Russell has connected on 34.4 percent of the 90 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 84.9 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Rams are 8-0 when they shoot at least 68.8 percent from the foul line and 4-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Dukes are 14-0 when they make six or more 3-pointers and 1-2 when the team hits fewer than six from long range.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Duquesne’s Tavian Dunn-Martin has attempted 100 3-pointers and connected on 36 percent of them, and is 13 for 29 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island has attempted the second-most free throws among all A10 teams. The Rams have averaged 21.8 free throws per game this season and 25 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.