Drake, S. Illinois meet in conference play

Drake (13-5, 3-2) vs. Southern Illinois (8-10, 2-3) SIU Arena, Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois…

Drake (13-5, 3-2) vs. Southern Illinois (8-10, 2-3)

SIU Arena, Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois plays host to Drake in a MVC matchup. Drake beat Illinois State by 10 at home in its last outing. Southern Illinois lost 64-48 at Loyola of Chicago in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Southern Illinois’ Marcus Domask, Eric McGill and Lance Jones have combined to account for 48 percent of all Salukis scoring this season, although their output has slipped to 38 percent over the last five games.

CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Bulldogs have scored 72.4 points per game across five conference games. That’s an improvement from the 67.5 per game they put up over 11 non-conference games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Roman Penn has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Drake field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 41 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 61: Southern Illinois is 0-9 this year when it allows 61 points or more and 8-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 61.

STREAK SCORING: Southern Illinois has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 68.2 points while giving up 51.7.

STOUT BULLDOGS: Southern Illinois has held opposing teams to 60.8 points per game, the lowest figure among all MVC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.