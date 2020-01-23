DiLeo, C. Michigan host Ball State

Ball State (11-7, 4-1) vs. Central Michigan (10-8, 3-2) McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ball State (11-7, 4-1) vs. Central Michigan (10-8, 3-2)

McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Tahjai Teague and Ball State will face David DiLeo and Central Michigan. Teague has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.2 over his last five games. DiLeo is averaging 14.6 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Central Michigan has relied heavily on its seniors this year. DiLeo, Dallas Morgan, Rob Montgomery and Devontae Lane have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Chippewas points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Chippewas have allowed only 76.2 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 81.6 per game they allowed in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TAHJAI: Teague has connected on 22.2 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 14 over his last five games. He’s also made 63.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Ball State is 0-5 when it allows at least 70 points and 11-2 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cardinals have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Chippewas. Central Michigan has an assist on 29 of 77 field goals (37.7 percent) over its past three contests while Ball State has assists on 45 of 71 field goals (63.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Ball State defense has held opponents to just 61.6 points per game, the 27th-lowest in Division I. Central Michigan has given up an average of 76.5 points through 18 games (ranked 274th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.