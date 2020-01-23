St. John’s (12-8, 1-6) vs. DePaul (13-6, 1-5) Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul seeks revenge…

St. John’s (12-8, 1-6) vs. DePaul (13-6, 1-5)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul seeks revenge on St. John’s after dropping the first matchup in New York. The teams last played each other on Jan. 11, when the Red Storm created 19 DePaul turnovers and turned the ball over just eight times en route to a 74-67 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: DePaul’s Paul Reed has averaged 16.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.9 blocks while Charlie Moore has put up 15.9 points and 6.8 assists. For the Red Storm, LJ Figueroa has averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals while Rasheem Dunn has put up 10.1 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Moore has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all DePaul field goals over the last five games. Moore has 24 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: St. John’s is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 12-1 when scoring at least 68.

PERFECT WHEN: DePaul is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Blue Demons are 6-6 when opponents score more than 65 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The St. John’s defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.2 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Red Storm 24th among Division I teams. The DePaul offense has turned the ball over on 20.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Blue Demons 272nd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.