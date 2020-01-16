Denver looks to end streak vs Nebraska Omaha

Nebraska Omaha (10-9, 3-1) vs. Denver (4-15, 0-5) Magness Arena, Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha looks…

Nebraska Omaha (10-9, 3-1) vs. Denver (4-15, 0-5)

Magness Arena, Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha looks to extend Denver’s conference losing streak to seven games. Denver’s last Summit League win came against the Western Illinois Leathernecks 74-46 on Feb. 28, 2019. Nebraska Omaha fell 91-81 at South Dakota in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Denver’s Jase Townsend has averaged 16.5 points and 5.1 rebounds while Ade Murkey has put up 14.8 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Mavericks, Matt Pile has averaged 11.5 points and 10.4 rebounds while JT Gibson has put up 13.7 points.

RAMPING IT UP: The Pioneers have scored 70.4 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 63.3 per game they recorded in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JASE: Townsend has connected on 39.6 percent of the 96 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also converted 79.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Mavericks are 0-5 when they score 65 points or fewer and 10-4 when they exceed 65 points. The Pioneers are 0-15 when allowing 66 or more points and 4-0 when holding opponents below 66.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Nebraska Omaha is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Mavericks are 4-9 when opponents score more than 67.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Denver has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 18.8 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Summit League teams. That figure has dropped to 17.5 percent during the team’s 10-game losing streak, however.

