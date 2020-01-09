Deas, La Salle host George Mason

George Mason (11-4, 0-2) vs. La Salle (10-5, 1-2) Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

George Mason (11-4, 0-2) vs. La Salle (10-5, 1-2)

Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Javon Greene and George Mason will face Isiah Deas and La Salle. The junior Greene is averaging 10 points over the last five games. Deas, a senior, is averaging 15.2 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: La Salle’s Deas, Saul Phiri and Scott Spencer have collectively accounted for 40 percent of all Explorers points this season, although that number has fallen to 33 percent over the last five games.GIFTED GREENE: Greene has connected on 33.3 percent of the 90 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Explorers are 8-0 when they hold opposing teams to 68 points or fewer and 2-5 when opponents exceed 68 points. The Patriots are 10-0 when they score at least 65 points and 1-4 on the year when falling short of 65.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Patriots have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Explorers. La Salle has an assist on 37 of 71 field goals (52.1 percent) across its previous three matchups while George Mason has assists on 37 of 58 field goals (63.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: George Mason is ranked second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.2 percent. The Patriots have averaged 11.8 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.