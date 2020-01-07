Davidson, Rhode Island seek first conference win

Davidson (6-7, 0-1) vs. Rhode Island (8-5, 0-1) Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Davidson (6-7, 0-1) vs. Rhode Island (8-5, 0-1)

Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson goes up against Rhode Island as both teams look for its first A10 win of the season. Davidson fell short in a 71-64 game to Duquesne in its last outing. Rhode Island lost 69-61 loss at home to Richmond in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Rhode Island’s Fatts Russell has averaged 18.9 points, 5.7 assists and 3.2 steals while Cyril Langevine has put up 10.6 points and 10.8 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Kellan Grady has averaged 16.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while Jon Axel Gudmundsson has put up 11.1 points and 5.8 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Russell has had his hand in 41 percent of all Rhode Island field goals over the last five games. Russell has 23 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: The Rams are 5-0 when they shoot at least 71.8 percent from the foul line and 3-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Wildcats are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 63 points or fewer and 1-7 when opponents exceed 63 points.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wildcats have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Rams. Rhode Island has 42 assists on 85 field goals (49.4 percent) over its previous three matchups while Davidson has assists on 38 of 70 field goals (54.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic Rhode Island offense has averaged 74.8 possessions per game this season, ranking the Rams 22nd nationally. Davidson has operated at a steadier pace and is averaging only 66 possessions per game (ranked 323rd).

