Davidson, Duquesne meet in conference play

Davidson (6-6, 0-0) vs. Duquesne (11-2, 1-0) UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: A10…

Davidson (6-6, 0-0) vs. Duquesne (11-2, 1-0)

UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A10 foes meet as Davidson takes on Duquesne. Duquesne won over Saint Louis 73-59 on Thursday, while Davidson fell 76-71 at Vanderbilt on Monday.

LEADING THE WAY: Duquesne’s Marcus Weathers has averaged 14.5 points and eight rebounds while Michael Hughes has put up 10.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 blocks. For the Wildcats, Kellan Grady has averaged 16.1 points and 4.6 rebounds while Jon Axel Gudmundsson has put up 11.7 points and 5.7 rebounds.GIFTED GRADY: Grady has connected on 28 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 79.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Dukes are 11-0 when holding opponents to 47.4 percent or worse from the field, and 0-2 when opponents shoot better than that. The Wildcats are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 63 points or fewer and 1-6 whenever opponents exceed 63 points.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Duquesne’s Tavian Dunn-Martin has attempted 81 3-pointers and connected on 34.6 percent of them, and is 12 for 33 over his past five games.

LAST FIVE: Davidson has scored 68.2 points and allowed 62.6 points over its last five games. Duquesne has averaged 71.8 points while allowing 69 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.