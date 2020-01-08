da Silva, Stanford host Washington

Washington (11-4, 1-1) vs. Stanford (12-2, 1-0) Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will…

Washington (11-4, 1-1) vs. Stanford (12-2, 1-0)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Isaiah Stewart and Washington will go up against Oscar da Silva and Stanford. The freshman Stewart has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 22.4 over his last five games. da Silva, a junior, is averaging 17.8 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Stanford’s da Silva has averaged 17 points and 5.6 rebounds while Tyrell Terry has put up 14 points and 4.9 rebounds. For the Huskies, Stewart has averaged 19.5 points and 9.1 rebounds while Jaden McDaniels has put up 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds.TOUGH TO DEFEND DA SILVA: Across 14 appearances this season, Stanford’s da Silva has shot 60.4 percent.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cardinal have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Huskies. Stanford has an assist on 35 of 67 field goals (52.2 percent) over its previous three outings while Washington has assists on 33 of 70 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stanford defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.4 percent of all possessions, which is the 27th-highest rate in the country. The Washington offense has turned the ball over on 21.1 percent of its possessions (ranked 280th among Division I teams).

