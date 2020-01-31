CSUN, Hawaii meet in conference play

Cal State Northridge (9-14, 4-3) vs. Hawaii (13-6, 4-1) Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal…

Cal State Northridge (9-14, 4-3) vs. Hawaii (13-6, 4-1)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Northridge pays visit to Hawaii in a Big West matchup. Both teams are coming off of home victories in their last game. Hawaii earned a 76-75 win over UC Davis on Saturday, while Cal State Northridge won 79-67 over UC Santa Barbara on Thursday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Hawaii’s Eddie Stansberry has averaged 16.7 points while Zigmars Raimo has put up 9.2 points and 7.6 rebounds. For the Matadors, Lamine Diane has averaged 23.1 points and 8.3 rebounds while Terrell Gomez has put up 20.7 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Matadors have allowed only 72.7 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 84.1 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Drew Buggs has been directly responsible for 52 percent of all Hawaii field goals over the last three games. Buggs has 10 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal State Northridge is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 9-5 when scoring at least 70.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Hawaii is a perfect 7-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 6-6 when fewer than four Rainbow Warriors players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge is ranked first among Big West teams with an average of 75 points per game. The Matadors have averaged 79 points per game over their last three games.

