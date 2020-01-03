CSUN goes up against Saint Katherine College

Saint Katherine College vs. Cal State Northridge (4-11) Matadome, Northridge, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Cal State…

Saint Katherine College vs. Cal State Northridge (4-11)

Matadome, Northridge, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cal State Northridge Matadors will be taking on the Firebirds of Saint Katherine College. Cal State Northridge is coming off a 93-82 home win over Morgan State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Lamine Diane has averaged 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Matadors, while Terrell Gomez has recorded 21 points per game.AWESOME AUSTIN: In one appearances this season, Saint Katherine College’s Austin Armstead has shot 66.7 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge went 5-11 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Matadors put up 78.3 points per contest in those 16 games.

