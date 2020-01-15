CSUB, Kansas City meet in conference play

Cal State Bakersfield (7-10, 1-1) vs. Kansas City (9-9, 2-2) Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Cal State Bakersfield (7-10, 1-1) vs. Kansas City (9-9, 2-2)

Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WAC foes meet as Cal State Bakersfield matches up against Kansas City. Cal State Bakersfield fell 83-75 at home to California Baptist last week. Kansas City lost 74-71 on the road to New Mexico State on Saturday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Jahshire Hardnett, Jordan Giles and Rob Whitfield have collectively scored 40 percent percent of Kansas City’s points this season and 59 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Cal State Bakersfield, Taze Moore, De’Monte Buckingham, Czar Perry, Shawn Stith and Cam Allen have combined to account for 65 percent of all Cal State Bakersfield scoring, including 75 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Perry has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Cal State Bakersfield field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 11 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Cal State Bakersfield is 0-8 when opposing teams score 73 or more points. Kansas City is a perfect 6-0 when its offense scores at least 74 points and has averaged 74.2 points per game over its last five.

STREAK STATS: Kansas City has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 85.2 points while giving up 60.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 37.9 percent, ranking the Roadrunners sixth nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Kansas City sits at just 24.9 percent (ranked 279th).

