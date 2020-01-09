CSU, San Jose St. meet in conference play

Colorado State (10-7, 1-3) vs. San Jose State (6-11, 2-3) Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Saturday, 5…

Colorado State (10-7, 1-3) vs. San Jose State (6-11, 2-3)

Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MWC foes meet as Colorado State faces San Jose State. Each team is coming off of a home victory in their last game. San Jose State earned a 70-68 win over Nevada on Wednesday, while Colorado State won 72-61 over Wyoming on Saturday.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Colorado State has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Nico Carvacho, Isaiah Stevens, David Roddy and Kris Martin have combined to account for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Rams points over the team’s last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Spartans have allowed just 72.4 points per game to MWC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 80.7 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Stevens has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Colorado State field goals over the last five games. Stevens has accounted for 25 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: San Jose State is 0-9 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 6-2 when it scores at least 66.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Colorado State is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes eight or more 3-pointers. The Rams are 4-7 when the team hits fewer than eight threes.

FEWER TURNOVERS: San Jose State’s offense has turned the ball over 14.8 times per game this year, but is averaging 10.8 turnovers over its last five games.

