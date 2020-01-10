CS Fullerton, UC Riverside meet in conference play

Cal State Fullerton (5-11, 0-1) vs. UC Riverside (11-6, 1-0) Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cal State Fullerton (5-11, 0-1) vs. UC Riverside (11-6, 1-0)

Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside plays host to Cal State Fullerton in a Big West matchup. Both teams last played this past Thursday. UC Riverside won on the road against UC Davis 65-59, while Cal State Fullerton came up short in a 75-69 game at home to Hawaii.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Callum McRae, Arinze Chidom, Khyber Kabellis and Dominick Pickett have combined to account for 38 percent of UC Riverside’s scoring this season. For Cal State Fullerton, Austen Awosika, Brandon Kamga, Jackson Rowe and Davon Clare have combined to account for 58 percent of all Cal State Fullerton scoring.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Awosika has had his hand in 42 percent of all Cal State Fullerton field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 27 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: UC Riverside is a perfect 7-0 when at least three of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 4-6 when fewer than three Highlanders players score in double-figures.

FLOOR SPACING: Cal State Fullerton’s Wayne Arnold has attempted 99 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 5 for 12 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UC Riverside defense has allowed only 59.4 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Highlanders 12th among Division I teams. The Cal State Fullerton offense has averaged 64.3 points through 16 games (ranked 272nd, nationally).

