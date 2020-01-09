Creighton, Xavier meet in conference play

Creighton (12-4, 1-2) vs. Xavier (12-4, 1-2) Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Big East foes meet…

Creighton (12-4, 1-2) vs. Xavier (12-4, 1-2)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big East foes meet as Creighton faces Xavier. Both squads are coming off of home losses in their last game. Xavier lost 83-71 to Seton Hall on Wednesday, while Creighton came up short in a 64-59 game to Villanova on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Xavier’s Tyrique Jones, Naji Marshall and Quentin Goodin have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Musketeers points over the last five games.MIGHTY MARCUS: Marcus Zegarowski has connected on 37.8 percent of the 98 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also made 72 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Musketeers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bluejays. Xavier has 45 assists on 73 field goals (61.6 percent) across its previous three outings while Creighton has assists on 33 of 76 field goals (43.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Creighton has committed a turnover on just 15.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all Big East teams. The Bluejays have turned the ball over only 11.1 times per game this season and just 8.8 times per game over their last five games.

