Creighton looks to sweep Xavier

Xavier (13-6, 2-4) vs. Creighton (15-5, 4-3) CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Creighton…

Xavier (13-6, 2-4) vs. Creighton (15-5, 4-3)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton goes for the season sweep over Xavier after winning the previous matchup in Cincinnati. The teams last played each other on Jan. 11, when the Bluejays outshot Xavier 43.3 percent to 40 percent and hit 12 more free throws on their way to a 77-65 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Xavier’s Naji Marshall, Tyrique Jones and Quentin Goodin have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Musketeers points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Marshall has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Xavier field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has accounted for 20 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bluejays have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Musketeers. Creighton has 47 assists on 78 field goals (60.3 percent) over its previous three matchups while Xavier has assists on 43 of 76 field goals (56.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Creighton has committed a turnover on just 15.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all Big East teams. The Bluejays have turned the ball over only 11.2 times per game this season.

