Creighton faces tough test vs No. 16 Nova

No. 16 Villanova (10-3, 1-1) vs. Creighton (12-3, 1-1) CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

No. 16 Villanova (10-3, 1-1) vs. Creighton (12-3, 1-1)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Villanova presents a tough challenge for Creighton. Creighton has won one of its two games against ranked opponents this season. Villanova fell 71-60 at Marquette in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: The Wildcats are led by Saddiq Bey and Collin Gillespie. Bey has averaged 14.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while Gillespie has recorded 14.3 points and 4.8 assists per game. The Bluejays have been anchored by Marcus Zegarowski and Ty-Shon Alexander. Zegarowski has accounted for 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists while Alexander has averaged 16.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.SOLID SADDIQ: Bey has connected on 40.4 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also made 82.4 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bluejays are 9-0 when they block at least two opposing shots and 3-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Wildcats are 7-0 when converting on at least 76.2 percent of its free throws and 3-3 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

STREAK SCORING: Creighton has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 84.7 points while giving up 66.

DID YOU KNOW: The Creighton offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 11th-best rate in the country. The Villanova defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 275th among Division I teams).

