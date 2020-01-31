Cowan scores 31, leads No. 15 Terps past No. 18 Iowa 82-72

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Anthony Cowan Jr. scored a career-high 31 points, Jalen Smith had 18 points and 14…

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Anthony Cowan Jr. scored a career-high 31 points, Jalen Smith had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 15 Maryland beat 18th-ranked Iowa 82-72 Thursday night to snap the Hawkeyes’ five-game winning streak.

The Terrapins (17-4, 7-3 Big Ten) never trailed after halftime in the rematch of a Jan. 10 meeting that Iowa won 67-49 to launch its five-game run. With Cowan leading the way, Maryland won its fourth straight and improved to 12-0 at home.

Cowan moved past Walt Williams into 12th place on the Maryland scoring list with 1,716 points. The senior guard went 9 for 15 from the floor, 10 for 11 at the foul line and led the Terps with six assists.

Luka Garza scored 21 for the Hawkeyes (15-6, 6-4) and Joe Wieskamp had 17. Garza, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, was in foul trouble throughout. He had two fouls in the opening five minutes and picked up his fourth with 7:55 remaining.

NO. 2 GONZAGA 87, SANTA CLARA 72

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Filip Petrusev had a career-high 31 points and nine rebounds and Gonzaga pulled away late in the second half and beat Santa Clara.

Ryan Woolridge added 13 points and six assists and Drew Timme scored 11 points to help the Bulldogs win their 14th straight and remain unbeaten in the West Coast Conference.

Gonzaga (22-1, 8-0 WCC) won the game, but lost Killian Tillie to an apparent left leg injury in the first half.

Petrusev more than made up for it with the biggest game of his career. The 6-foot-11-inch Serbian shot 10 of 14 while helping Gonzaga to a 62-40 advantage in the paint.

Josip Vrankic had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Santa Clara (17-6, 4-4) and DJ Mitchell scored 17 points.

NO. 11 OREGON 77, CALIFORNIA 72

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored 21 points and broke Oregon’s all-time assists record in leading the Ducks past California.

Chris Duarte added 19 points as Oregon (18-4, 7-2 Pac-12) remained on top of the conference standings with the victory.

Matt Bradley scored a season-high 27 points to lead Cal (9-11, 3-4).

Pritchard’s 615th career assist set the new mark for the Ducks. Kenya Wilkins, who played for Oregon from 1993-97, held the previous mark.

NO. 19 ILLINOIS 59, MINNESOTA 51

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Andres Feliz scored 17 points and Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn added 13 each as Illinois held on to beat Minnesota.

It was the seventh consecutive win for the Fighting Illini (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten). They moved into a first-place tie with No. 14 Michigan State in the conference.

Daniel Oturu led the Golden Gophers (11-10, 5-6) with a game-high 20 points and Alihan Demir added eight points.

Both teams shot poorly. The Illini shot 33% and Minnesota made 32% of its attempts from the field.

UCLA 72, NO. 20 COLORADO 68

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Smith scored a career-high 30 points and UCLA defeated Colorado to get back to .500 in Pac-12 play.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Prince Ali had 11 points for the Bruins (11-10, 4-4). They led by 15 points early in the second half and held off Colorado’s repeated runs that cut the Bruins’ lead to two points.

McKinley Wright IV scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half and Evan Battey added 14 points for the Buffaloes (16-5, 5-3), whose two-game winning streak ended. Wright scored seven of their final 11 points.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.