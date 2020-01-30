Cornell, Brown meet in conference play

Cornell (4-11, 1-1) vs. Brown (7-8, 0-2) Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cornell (4-11, 1-1) vs. Brown (7-8, 0-2)

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ivy League foes meet as Cornell takes on Brown. Cornell beat Columbia by 12 on Saturday, while Brown fell to Yale on Friday, 73-62.

SUPER SENIORS: Brown’s Brandon Anderson, Zach Hunsaker and Joshua Howard have collectively scored 49 percent of all Bears points this season, though that figure has decreased to 21 percent over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JIMMY: Jimmy Boeheim has connected on 30.1 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Cornell is 0-7 when opposing teams score 72 or more points. Brown is a perfect 6-0 when its offense scores at least 73 points.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Brown is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 73 points. The Bears are 1-8 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Brown is ranked first among Ivy League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.8 percent. The Bears have averaged 13.3 offensive boards per game.

