Cornell battles Purchase

Purchase vs. Cornell (1-10)

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cornell Big Red will be taking on the Panthers of Division III Purchase. Cornell lost 90-59 on the road against Penn State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Jimmy Boeheim has averaged 19.1 points and 6.2 rebounds this year for Cornell. Terrance McBride has paired with Boeheim with 10.5 points per game.BOEHEIM BEYOND THE ARC: Through 11 games, Cornell’s Jimmy Boeheim has connected on 27.7 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 77.6 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Cornell went 6-9 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last year. The Big Red offense put up 69.4 points per contest across those 15 contests.

