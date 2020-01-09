Coppin State, BCU meet in conference play

Coppin State (4-13, 0-2) vs. Bethune-Cookman (7-9, 1-1) Moore Gym, Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coppin…

Coppin State (4-13, 0-2) vs. Bethune-Cookman (7-9, 1-1)

Moore Gym, Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits Bethune-Cookman in a MEAC matchup. Both teams last saw action on Monday. Bethune-Cookman won on the road against Howard 102-73, while Coppin State fell 82-59 at home to Norfolk State.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. . For Coppin State, Dejuan Clayton, Andrew Robinson and Aaron Robinson have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season.CLUTCH CLETRELL: Across 16 appearances this season, Bethune-Cookman’s Cletrell Pope has shot 48 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Bethune-Cookman is 0-5 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 7-4 when it scores at least 66.

STREAK STATS: Coppin State has dropped its last five road games, scoring 60 points and allowing 81.2 points during those contests. Bethune-Cookman has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 98.3 points while giving up 55.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Bethune-Cookman is rated first among MEAC teams with an average of 74.3 points per game. The Wildcats have averaged 78.2 points per game over their last five games.

