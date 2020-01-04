Cooper helps No. 6 Baylor rout Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Te’a Cooper had a career-high 32 points, and No. 6 Baylor scored 29 straight points to…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Te’a Cooper had a career-high 32 points, and No. 6 Baylor scored 29 straight points to spark a 77-56 win over Oklahoma on Saturday.

Cooper, a graduate transfer guard, made 14 of 22 shots and had six rebounds and four assists.

Baylor center Lauren Cox scored 14 points in her second game back from a foot injury. The 6-foot-4 senior made 5 of 17 shots and grabbed six rebounds in 34 minutes.

Juicy Landrum added 12 points for the Lady Bears (11-1, 1-0 Big 12), who extended their conference win streak to 43 games and their league road win streak to 37 games.

Taylor Robertson scored 20 points for Oklahoma. The nation’s leader in 3-pointers made 4 of 12 from long range.

Madi Williams added 14 points for the Sooners (7-6, 0-1). Oklahoma’s Ana Llanusa, who averages 17.8 points per contest, fouled out after scoring three points.

No. 17 GONZAGA 57, SAN DIEGO 42

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jessi Loera scored 13 points with seven assists and five rebounds and Gonzaga overcame a season-high 23 turnovers to defeat San Diego for its 12th straight win.

Jill Townsend added 11 points and LeeAnne Wirth had 10 for the Bulldogs (14-2, 3-0 West Coast Conference), who made up for their sloppiness by pounding the Toreros (8-7, 2-2) 40-17 on the boards.

Gonzaga had nine turnovers in the first quarter but jumped ahead 7-2 and held on for a 12-10 lead. Loero had a pair of baskets as the Bulldogs opened the second quarter with a 9-0 run and it was 27-16 at the half.

The lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way.

Madison Pollock led San Diego, which was just 1 of 5 from 3-point range, with 11 points and Sydney Hunter scored 10.

NEBRASKA 72, No. 24 MINNESOTA 58

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) —Kate Cain scored 19 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked six shots to lead Nebraska to a victory over Minnesota.

Cain was 9-of-13 shooting while Hannah Whitish and Sam Haiby combined for eight 3-pointers in scoring 17 points apiece for the Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten), who were coming off a 78-70 loss that snapped a six-game winning streak.

Whitish made 5 of 8 from the arc and Haiby 3 of 5 as the Huskers went 10 of 19 on 3-pointers for 53%. They were only 17 of 42 inside the arc in shooting 44% overall.

Taiye Bello scored 16 points, Destiny Pitts and Gadiva Hubbard had 10 each for the Gophers (11-3, 1-2), who returned to the AP Top 25 for the first time this week since being ranked No. 23 in the preseason poll

