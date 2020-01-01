Conference play starts for Tenn. Tech, EKU

Tennessee Tech (3-10, 0-0) vs. Eastern Kentucky (3-10, 0-0) McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern…

Tennessee Tech (3-10, 0-0) vs. Eastern Kentucky (3-10, 0-0)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts Tennessee Tech as OVC play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Tennessee Tech finished with four wins and 14 losses, while Eastern Kentucky won six games and lost 12.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Eastern Kentucky’s Jomaru Brown has averaged 16.8 points while Ty Taylor has put up 13.2 points. For the Golden Eagles, Jr. Clay has averaged 10.4 points while Amadou Sylla has put up 7.2 points and 6.3 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JR.: Clay has connected on 26 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 68.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Kentucky is 0-10 this year when it scores 74 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 75.

COLD SPELL: Tennessee Tech has lost its last three road games, scoring 59 points, while allowing 79.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Kentucky defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.2 percent of all possessions, which is the seventh-highest rate in the country. Tennessee Tech has turned the ball over on 23.2 percent of its possessions (ranked 333rd among Division I teams).

