Conference play starts for FAMU, NC Central

Florida A&M (2-9, 0-0) vs. NC Central (4-10, 0-0) McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida A&M (2-9, 0-0) vs. NC Central (4-10, 0-0)

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M and NC Central meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Florida A&M finished with nine wins and seven losses, while NC Central won 10 games and lost six.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Jibri Blount, Ty Graves and Evan Clayborne have combined to score 47 percent of NC Central’s points this season and 51 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Florida A&M, MJ Randolph, Rod Melton Jr., Evins Desir and DJ Jones have combined to account for 63 percent of all Florida A&M scoring, including 77 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.JUMPING FOR JIBRI: Blount has connected on 36.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over the last five games. He’s also made 74 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Rattlers are 0-7 when they allow at least 72 points and 2-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 72. The Eagles are 0-7 when allowing 66 or more points and 4-3 on the season, otherwise.

FLOOR SPACING: Florida A&M’s Jones has attempted one 3-pointers and has connected on zero percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: The NC Central defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26 percent of all possessions, which is the 12th-highest rate in the country. The Florida A&M offense has turned the ball over on 21.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 301st among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.