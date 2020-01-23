Columbia looks to sweep Cornell

Columbia (6-11, 1-0) vs. Cornell (3-11, 0-1) Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Columbia (6-11, 1-0) vs. Cornell (3-11, 0-1)

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell seeks revenge on Columbia after dropping the first matchup in New York. The teams last played each other on Jan. 18, when the Lions shot 50.9 percent from the field while holding Cornell’s shooters to just 33.9 percent en route to a 14-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Cornell’s Jimmy Boeheim has averaged 17.2 points and 5.5 rebounds while Terrance McBride has put up 10.5 points. For the Lions, Mike Smith has averaged 21 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists while Jake Killingsworth has put up 7.8 points and 5.9 rebounds.MIGHTY MIKE: Smith has connected on 40.4 percent of the 99 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 80.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Big Red are 0-9 when they score 66 points or fewer and 3-2 when they exceed 66 points. The Lions are 0-10 when allowing 65 or more points and 6-1 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Columbia has lost its last nine road games, scoring 63.2 points, while allowing 75.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Cornell has committed a turnover on just 18 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Ivy League teams. The Big Red have turned the ball over only 11.9 times per game this season.

