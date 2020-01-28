Colgate seeks revenge on Lafayette

Lafayette (12-7, 4-4) vs. Colgate (16-5, 7-1) Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette goes…

Lafayette (12-7, 4-4) vs. Colgate (16-5, 7-1)

Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette goes for the season sweep over Colgate after winning the previous matchup in Easton. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 15, when the Leopards outshot Colgate from the field 49.1 percent to 45.2 percent and made six more 3-pointers en route to a four-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Justin Jaworski is averaging 16.9 points to lead the charge for the Leopards. Myles Cherry is also a primary contributor, accounting for 10.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Raiders have been led by Jordan Burns, who is averaging 14.9 points and 4.2 assists.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Raiders have allowed just 65.5 points per game to Patriot League opponents so far, an improvement from the 73.2 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Jaworski has connected on 35.1 percent of the 134 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 41 over the last five games. He’s also converted 89.2 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Raiders are 16-0 when holding opponents to 48.1 percent or worse from the field, and 0-5 when opponents shoot better than that. The Leopards are 6-0 when the team blocks at least six shots and 6-7 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK STATS: Colgate has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 79.1 points while giving up 63.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Lafayette and Colgate are the class of the Patriot League when it comes to scoring. The Leopards are ranked second in the conference with 72.7 points per game while the Raiders are first at 75 per game.

