Colgate looks to extend streak vs Army

Colgate (10-4, 1-0) vs. Army (5-7, 0-1)

Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks for its 13th straight conference win against Army. Colgate’s last Patriot League loss came against the Boston University Terriers 76-68 on Feb. 2, 2019. Army lost 67-65 on the road to Bucknell in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Tommy Funk has put up 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists to lead the charge for the Black Knights. Matt Wilson has complemented Funk and is accounting for 13.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. The Raiders have been led by Jordan Burns, who is averaging 15.3 points and 4.1 assists.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Burns has connected on 35.8 percent of the 109 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 32 over his last five games. He’s also converted 84 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Army is 0-5 when its offense scores 65 points or fewer. Colgate is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 66 or fewer points and has allowed 62.7 points per game over its last three.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Black Knights have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Raiders. Army has 58 assists on 81 field goals (71.6 percent) across its previous three games while Colgate has assists on 47 of 85 field goals (55.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colgate as a team has made 10.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-most among Division I teams.

