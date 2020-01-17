Clay, Tenn. Tech visit E. Illinois

Tennessee Tech (4-14, 1-4) vs. Eastern Illinois (8-9, 1-4) Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Tennessee Tech (4-14, 1-4) vs. Eastern Illinois (8-9, 1-4)

Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jr. Clay and Tennessee Tech will battle George Dixon and Eastern Illinois. The sophomore Clay is averaging 16 points over the last five games. Dixon, a junior, is averaging 11.4 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Eastern Illinois’ Dixon has averaged 12.6 points and 8.6 rebounds while Josiah Wallace has put up 12.6 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Golden Eagles, Clay has averaged 11.9 points while Keishawn Davidson has put up eight points and four assists.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Golden Eagles have scored 77.2 points per game against OVC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JR.: Clay has connected on 31.9 percent of the 69 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72.5 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Panthers are 0-7 when they score 69 points or fewer and 8-2 when they exceed 69 points. The Golden Eagles are 0-11 when allowing 74 or more points and 4-3 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: Eastern Illinois is a perfect 6-0 when the team records at least 13 offensive rebounds. The Panthers are 2-9 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

RECENT GAMES: Tennessee Tech has scored 66.8 points and allowed 76.4 points over its last five games. Eastern Illinois has averaged 68.8 points and given up 77.2 over its last five.

