Cincy looks to extend streak vs Tulane

Cincinnati (8-5, 1-0) vs. Tulane (8-5, 0-1)

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Tulane. Cincinnati has won by an average of 25 points in its last six wins over the Green Wave. Tulane’s last win in the series came on Feb. 14, 2015, a 50-49 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Cincinnati has benefited heavily from its seniors. Chris Vogt, Keith Williams, Tre Scott, Jarron Cumberland and Jaevin Cumberland have collectively accounted for 75 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 85 percent of all Bearcats points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TESHAUN: Teshaun Hightower has connected on 34.5 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: Tulane is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Green Wave are 3-5 when opponents score more than 61 points.

STREAK SCORING: Tulane has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 78.6 points while giving up 61.6.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tulane defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.3 percent of all possessions, which is the 28th-highest rate in the country. Cincinnati has turned the ball over on 20.6 percent of its possessions (ranked 253rd among Division I teams).

