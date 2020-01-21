Cincy looks to extend streak vs Temple

Cincinnati (11-7, 4-2) vs. Temple (10-7, 2-4) Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati looks for its…

Cincinnati (11-7, 4-2) vs. Temple (10-7, 2-4)

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Temple. Cincinnati has won by an average of 10 points in its last five wins over the Owls. Temple’s last win in the series came on Jan. 16, 2016, a 67-65 win.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Quinton Rose, Nate Pierre-Louis and Alani Moore II have combined to account for 49 percent of Temple’s scoring this season. For Cincinnati, Chris Vogt, Tre Scott, Jarron Cumberland and Jaevin Cumberland have collectively accounted for 61 percent of all Cincinnati scoring, including 69 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bearcats have given up only 57 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 69.2 per game they gave up against non-conference opponents.QUALITY QUINTON: Rose has connected on 24.6 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Temple is 0-5 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 10-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Temple is a perfect 8-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Owls are 2-7 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Temple has held opposing teams to only 38.2 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all AAC teams.

