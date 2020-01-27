Cincy looks to extend streak vs SMU

SMU (15-4, 5-2) vs. Cincinnati (12-7, 5-2) Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati looks for…

SMU (15-4, 5-2) vs. Cincinnati (12-7, 5-2)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over SMU. In its last six wins against the Mustangs, Cincinnati has won by an average of 12 points. SMU’s last win in the series came on March 12, 2017, a 71-56 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Cincinnati has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Chris Vogt, Tre Scott, Jarron Cumberland and Jaevin Cumberland have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Bearcats points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bearcats have allowed just 60.6 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 69.2 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Kendric Davis has accounted for 50 percent of all SMU field goals over the last five games. Davis has 28 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: SMU is a perfect 11-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.1 percent or less. The Mustangs are 4-4 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK STATS: Cincinnati has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 75.5 points while giving up 54.5.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU is rated first among AAC teams with an average of 76.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.