Charlotte looks to extend streak vs WKU

Charlotte (10-5, 4-0) vs. Western Kentucky (11-6, 4-1)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte looks for its sixth straight conference win against Western Kentucky. Charlotte’s last CUSA loss came against the Rice Owls 79-70 on March 6, 2019. Western Kentucky is coming off a 71-69 home win against Old Dominion in its most recent game.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Carson Williams, Taveion Hollingsworth, Jared Savage and Camron Justice have combined to account for 62 percent of Western Kentucky’s scoring this season. For Charlotte, Jordan Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hilltoppers have allowed only 67.8 points per game to CUSA opponents so far, an improvement from the 73.7 per game they gave up in non-conference play.TERRIFIC YOUNG: Jahmir Young has connected on 38.9 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also converted 71.2 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Western Kentucky is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Hilltoppers are 4-6 when opponents score more than 69 points.

STREAK STATS: Western Kentucky has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 77.3 points while giving up 71.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Charlotte and Western Kentucky are ranked at the top of the CUSA in terms of getting to the foul line. The 49ers are ranked first in the conference and have averaged 21.6 free throws, including 25.8 per game over their four-game winning streak. The Hilltoppers are ranked second .

