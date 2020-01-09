Canisius looks to end streak vs Monmouth

Canisius (5-9, 0-3) vs. Monmouth (7-6, 1-1) OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Canisius (5-9, 0-3) vs. Monmouth (7-6, 1-1)

OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth looks to extend Canisius’s conference losing streak to five games. Canisius’ last MAAC win came against the Manhattan Jaspers 69-65 on March 8, 2019. Monmouth is coming off a 73-61 win over Iona in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Monmouth’s Ray Salnave, Deion Hammond and Mustapha Traore have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 57 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Malik Johnson has had his hand in 45 percent of all Canisius field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 16 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Canisius has dropped its last four road games, scoring 70.8 points and allowing 76 points during those contests. Monmouth has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 75 points while giving up 66.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Griffins have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hawks. Monmouth has 36 assists on 72 field goals (50 percent) over its past three games while Canisius has assists on 44 of 71 field goals (62 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Canisius has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all MAAC teams.

