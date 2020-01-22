BYU, Pacific meet in conference play

Brigham Young (14-6, 3-2) vs. Pacific (15-6, 3-2) Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific plays…

Brigham Young (14-6, 3-2) vs. Pacific (15-6, 3-2)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific plays host to Brigham Young in a WCC matchup. Brigham Young fell short in a 92-69 game at Gonzaga in its last outing. Pacific lost 84-80 to Santa Clara in its most recent game.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Jahlil Tripp, Gary Chivichyan and Amari McCray have collectively accounted for 44 percent of Pacific’s scoring this season and 48 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Brigham Young, Jake Toolson, TJ Haws, Dalton Nixon, Alex Barcello and Yoeli Childs have combined to account for 69 percent of all Brigham Young scoring.

WCC IMPROVEMENT: The Tigers have scored 77.2 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 68.8 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Tripp has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Pacific field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Brigham Young is 11-0 when it limits opponents to 70 or fewer points, and 3-6 when opposing teams exceed 70 points. Pacific is 13-0 when holding opponents to 66 points or fewer, and 2-6 whenever teams score more than 66 on the Tigers.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young as a team has made 10.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-most among Division I teams.

