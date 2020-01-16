Burk, IUPUI host UIC

Illinois-Chicago (7-12, 2-4) vs. IUPUI (5-14, 1-5) Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

Illinois-Chicago (7-12, 2-4) vs. IUPUI (5-14, 1-5)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tarkus Ferguson and Illinois-Chicago will battle Marcus Burk and IUPUI. The senior Ferguson is averaging 14 points over the last five games. Burk, a junior, has scored 28 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.6 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Illinois-Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors. Ferguson, Godwin Boahen, Michael Diggins and Marcus Ottey have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 70 percent of all Flames points over the team’s last five games.

HORIZON IMPROVEMENT: The Jaguars have scored 76.8 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 63.3 per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TARKUS: Ferguson has connected on 34.9 percent of the 106 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 77 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Illinois-Chicago is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Flames are 2-12 when scoring any fewer than 72.

COMING UP SHORT: Illinois-Chicago has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 62.3 points and allowing 75.7 points during those contests. IUPUI has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 73.5 points while giving up 86.3.

BALL SECURITY: IUPUI’s offense has turned the ball over 14.7 times per game this year, but is averaging 11.3 turnovers over its last three games.

