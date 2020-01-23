Buffalo looks to extend streak vs Kent State

Kent State (13-6, 3-3) vs. Buffalo (13-6, 4-2) Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo…

Kent State (13-6, 3-3) vs. Buffalo (13-6, 4-2)

Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo looks for its fifth straight conference win against Kent State. Buffalo’s last MAC loss came against the Ball State Cardinals 88-68 on Jan. 7. Kent State came up short in a 76-69 game to Northern Illinois in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Buffalo’s Jayvon Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.DOMINANT DANNY: Danny Pippen has connected on 31.9 percent of the 113 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 71.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Kent State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 13-1 when scoring at least 69.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Bulls are 10-0 when holding opponents to 44.2 percent or worse from the field, and 3-6 when opponents shoot better than that. The Golden Flashes are 12-0 when they score at least 75 points and 1-6 on the year when falling short of 75.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kent State offense has scored 78.5 points per game this season, ranking the Golden Flashes 30th among Division I teams. The Buffalo defense has allowed 76.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 273rd overall).

