Buffalo looks to extend streak vs Akron

Buffalo (13-7, 4-3) vs. Akron (16-4, 6-1)

James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Akron. Buffalo has won by an average of 18 points in its last five wins over the Zips. Akron’s last win in the series came on Feb. 24, 2017, an 89-83 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Buffalo’s Jayvon Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.

MAC IMPROVEMENT: The Zips have scored 79.7 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 73.6 per game they put up in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Loren Cristian Jackson has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Akron field goals over the last five games. Jackson has 41 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Buffalo is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 13-2 when scoring at least 72.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Zips have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bulls. Akron has 46 assists on 95 field goals (48.4 percent) over its past three contests while Buffalo has assists on 45 of 95 field goals (47.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Akron has made 10.2 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is most among MAC teams. The Zips have averaged 11.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

