Buffalo looks for road win vs Ball State

Buffalo (9-5, 0-1) vs. Ball State (8-6, 1-0) John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Buffalo (9-5, 0-1) vs. Ball State (8-6, 1-0)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo looks for its third straight win over Ball State at John E. Worthen Arena. Ball State’s last win at home against the Bulls came on Jan. 23, 2014.

SENIOR STUDS: Buffalo’s Jayvon Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 45 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.GIFTED GRAVES: Graves has connected on 37.9 percent of the 95 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 26 over the last three games. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulls have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Cards. Ball State has an assist on 34 of 66 field goals (51.5 percent) over its previous three matchups while Buffalo has assists on 58 of 85 field goals (68.2 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Buffalo offense has averaged 74.4 possessions per game, the 29th-most in Division I. Ball State has not been as uptempo as the Bulls and is averaging only 68.6 possessions per game (ranked 252nd, nationally).

