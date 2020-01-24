Bucknell looks to extend streak vs Loyola

Loyola (Md.) (9-11, 1-6) vs. Bucknell (8-12, 4-3) Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks…

Loyola (Md.) (9-11, 1-6) vs. Bucknell (8-12, 4-3)

Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Loyola (Md.). In its last five wins against the Greyhounds, Bucknell has won by an average of 14 points. Loyola (Md.)’s last win in the series came on Feb. 15, 2017, a 78-77 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: The prolific Andrew Kostecka is averaging 21.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and two steals to lead the way for the Greyhounds. Isaiah Hart is also a key contributor, producing 8.4 points per game. The Bison have been led by Jimmy Sotos, who is averaging 12.2 points and 4.1 assists.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bison have given up only 64 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 78.6 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kostecka has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Loyola (Md.) field goals over the last three games. Kostecka has accounted for 23 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Greyhounds are 0-6 when they score 62 points or fewer and 9-5 when they exceed 62 points. The Bison are 0-6 when they fail to score more than 63 points and 8-6 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Loyola (Md.) has lost its last four road games, scoring 68 points, while allowing 84 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) has attempted more free throws per game than any other Patriot League team. The Greyhounds have averaged 21.9 free throws per game, including 24.3 per game against conference opponents.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.