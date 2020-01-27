Bucknell looks to extend streak vs Army

Bucknell (9-12, 5-3) vs. Army (9-10, 4-4) Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell…

Bucknell (9-12, 5-3) vs. Army (9-10, 4-4)

Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks for its 13th straight win in the head-to-head series over Army. Bucknell has won by an average of 10 points in its last 12 wins over the Black Knights. Army’s last win in the series came on March 5, 2014, a 72-71 win.

LEADING THE WAY: The dynamic Tommy Funk has put up 15.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists to lead the charge for the Black Knights. Complementing T. Funk is Matt Wilson, who is accounting for 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Bison have been led by Jimmy Sotos, who is averaging 12.2 points and four assists.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bison have given up just 66.4 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 78.6 per game they allowed over 13 non-conference games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: T. Funk has had his hand in 51 percent of all Army field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 24 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bison are 0-6 when they score 63 points or fewer and 9-6 when they exceed 63 points. The Black Knights are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 65 points and 9-2 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Black Knights are 6-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 3-10 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bison are 5-0 when the team blocks at least five shots and 4-12 when they fall short of that total.

STINGY DEFENSE: Bucknell has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 20.1 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all Patriot League teams. The Bison have forced conference opponents into turnovers on 23.5 percent of all possessions.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.