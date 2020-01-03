BU puts streak on line vs American

Boston University (7-7, 1-0) vs. American (4-8, 0-1) Bender Arena, Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University looks…

Boston University (7-7, 1-0) vs. American (4-8, 0-1)

Bender Arena, Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it battles American. Boston University is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. American lost 65-51 at Colgate in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: American’s Sa’eed Nelson, Jacob Boonyasith and Mark Gasperini have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: S. Nelson has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all American field goals over the last five games. S. Nelson has 26 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Boston University is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 7-2 when scoring at least 67.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Terriers. American has 34 assists on 74 field goals (45.9 percent) over its previous three outings while Boston University has assists on 39 of 86 field goals (45.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University has committed a turnover on just 17.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all Patriot League teams. The Terriers have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

