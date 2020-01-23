BU looks for road win vs Holy Cross

Boston University (10-10, 4-3) vs. Holy Cross (3-17, 2-5) Hart Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boston University (10-10, 4-3) vs. Holy Cross (3-17, 2-5)

Hart Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University looks for its third straight win over Holy Cross at Hart Recreation Center. Holy Cross’ last win at home against the Terriers came on Dec. 30, 2015.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Holy Cross’ Joe Pridgen has averaged 16.4 points and 6.9 rebounds while Austin Butler has put up 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds. For the Terriers, Max Mahoney has averaged 14.6 points and 7.5 rebounds while Walter Whyte has put up 13 points and seven rebounds.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Terriers have scored 73.4 points per game and allowed 65.3 points per game against Patriot League opponents. Those are both nice improvements over the 67.6 points scored and 70.8 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Pridgen has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Holy Cross field goals over the last three games. The freshman forward has accounted for 26 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Boston University is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 10-3 when scoring at least 67.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Terriers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Crusaders. Holy Cross has an assist on 39 of 85 field goals (45.9 percent) over its previous three matchups while Boston University has assists on 39 of 82 field goals (47.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University has committed a turnover on just 17.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Patriot League teams. The Terriers have turned the ball over only 11.7 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.