BU, Bucknell meet in conference play

Boston University (12-10, 6-3) vs. Bucknell (9-13, 5-4)

Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patriot League foes meet as Boston University takes on Bucknell. Boston University beat Loyola (Md.) by 15 at home in its last outing. Bucknell lost 68-59 on the road against Army in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Max Mahoney is averaging 15.4 points and 7.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Terriers. Walter Whyte is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 12.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The Bison have been led by Jimmy Sotos, who is averaging 12 points and four assists.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bison have given up just 66.6 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 78.6 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

KEY FACILITATOR: Mahoney has directly created 43 percent of all Boston University field goals over the last three games. Mahoney has 25 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Terriers are 0-7 when they score 67 points or fewer and 12-3 when they exceed 67 points. The Bison are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 63 points and 9-6 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Bucknell has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81.7 points while giving up 66.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Bucknell is rated second in the Patriot League with an average of 70.1 possessions per game. The uptempo Bison have pushed that total to 71.5 possessions per game over their last three games.

