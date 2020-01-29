Bryant, Robert Morris meet in conference play

Bryant (10-10, 2-5) vs. Robert Morris (10-11, 6-2) UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant pays visit to Robert Morris in a NEC matchup. Bryant fell 79-76 at Mount St. Mary’s in its last outing. Robert Morris is coming off a 71-66 win over Long Island-Brooklyn in its most recent game.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. AJ Bramah, Josh Williams and Yannis Mendy have collectively accounted for 50 percent of all Robert Morris scoring this season and 55 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Bryant, Adam Grant, Ikenna Ndugba and Charles Pride have scored 48 percent of the team’s points this season, including 53 percent of all Bulldogs points over their last five.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Colonials have scored 71.8 points per game and allowed 62.8 points per game across eight conference games. Those are both solid improvements over the 70.5 points scored and 72.8 points given up per game to non-conference foes.ACCURATE ADAM: Grant has connected on 39.6 percent of the 187 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 14 for 28 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Robert Morris is 0-9 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 10-2 when it scores at least 63.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Colonials are 7-0 when they score at least 71 points and 3-11 when they fall shy of that total. The Bulldogs are 5-0 when recording at least 14 offensive rebounds and 5-10 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant as a collective unit has made 9.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among NEC teams.

