Bryant looks to end streak vs Wagner

Wagner (5-12, 2-4) vs. Bryant (9-9, 1-4)

Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner looks to extend Bryant’s conference losing streak to five games. Bryant’s last NEC win came against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash 67-63 on Jan. 2. Wagner beat Long Island-Brooklyn by eight on Monday.

SENIOR STUDS: Bryant has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Adam Grant, Ikenna Ndugba, Benson Lin and Charles Pride have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Seahawks have allowed only 72.5 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 80.7 per game they gave up over 10 non-conference games.ACCURATE ALEX: Alex Morales has connected on 37.2 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 4 over the last three games. He’s also converted 71.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Wagner is 0-8 when its offense scores 64 points or fewer. Bryant is a perfect 7-0 when it holds opponents to 65 or fewer points.

COLD SPELL: Bryant has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 66 points while giving up 72.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant has made 9.5 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among NEC teams.

